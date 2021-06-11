World Pork Expo wraps up post pandemic return

The World Pork Expo is wrapping up its three-day run at the Iowa State Fairgrounds this afternoon and organizers say there’s been much political discussion among producers at this year’s event.

Jen Sorenson of Ankeny, president of the National Pork Producers Council, says they’re lobbying the Biden Administration to appeal the court ruling that will slow down line speeds at pork processing plants beginning July 1st.

“While overall U.S. pork harvest capacity will drop 2.5% because of this decision, capacity at six plants running NSIS (New Swine Slaughter Inspection System) line speeds will decline by as much as 25%,” Sorenson says. “Hog farmers are expected to lose more than $80-million this year alone because of this decision.”

The council wants the U.S. to sign on to become a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Transpacific Partnership agreement but Sorenson doesn’t expect it to happen this year with the focus on economic and pandemic recovery. Sorenson says expanding international markets is another priority.

“NPPC has been pressing both the U.S. and Philippines government to lower pork import tariffs as African swine fever outbreaks began in the Philippines,” Sorenson says. “NPPC is also encouraging expansion to Vietnam, another major pork-consuming nation dealing with African swine fever.”

Sorenson says the pork producers are joining the American Farm Bureau in legal action to get California to remove its Proposition 12, which dictates housing measures to pork and poultry producers.

(By Jerry Oster, WNAX, Yankton)