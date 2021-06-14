Council Bluffs police seek attempted murder suspect

Council Bluffs police are searching for an attempted murder suspect involved in an early morning incident that left a woman with severe burns on her body.

Council Bluffs police say their investigation indicates 28-year-old Lindsy Maves sprayed a flammable liquid on the other woman and set her on fire outside a home in Council Bluffs. As a witness tried to put out the flames, a news release from police says Maves allegedly hit the victim in the face with some sort of object.

Police and emergency crews located the victim a few blocks away outside a homeless services shelter.