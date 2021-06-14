Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/14/21

Class 4A
1. Johnston (14-1)
2. Pleasant Valley (10-0)
3. Dowling Catholic (14-1)
4. Dubuque Hempstead (10-2)
5. Ankeny (9-5)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (12-3)
7. Waukee (7-5)
8. Iowa City High (11-4)
9. Lewis Central (11-1)
10. Urbandale (9-5)
Others:
Davenport West (9-2), Iowa City West (10-5), Norwalk (13-1), Ottumwa (12-3), and Sioux City East (13-3)
Class 3A
1. Marion (14-2)
2. Wahlert Catholic (12-3)
3. Central Dewitt (8-2)
4. Ballard (8-4)
5. Gilbert (8-4)
6. Independence (11-4)
7. Boone (9-4)
8. Winterset (9-4)
9. Grinnell (12-3)
10. Assumption (9-7)
Others:
Decorah (9-3); North Polk (7-4); Waverly-Shell Rock (12-2); Webster City (10-1); Cedar Rapids Xavier(9-6)
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (11-3)
2. Des Moines Christian (13-3)
3. Mid-Prairie (8-2)
4. Roland-Story (11-3)
5. Dyersville Beckman (10-5)
6. Dike-New Hartford (10-4)
7. West Lyon (7-3)
8. Panorama (7-3)
9. Underwood (11-1)
10. Spirit Lake (8-3)
Others:
Centerville (7-4); Durant (8-4); Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (9-3); Jesup (8-2); Wilton (5-2)
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (14-1)
2. North Linn (15-0)
3. Kingsley-Pierson (13-0)
4. Remsen St. Mary’s(11-2)
5. Don Bosco (9-3)
6. Council Bluffs St. Albert (11-5)
7. CAM (Anita) (10-2)
8. Janesville (7-0)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-4)
10. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (10-4)
Others:
Alburnett (10-3); Ankeny Christian (12-1); Highland (9-3); New London (8-0); Saint Ansgar (11-4)