20-year-old accused of murdering his parents and younger sister

Police say a 20-year-old has been charged with shooting his parents and sister to death in the family’s Cedar Rapids home.

Police were called to the home on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids shortly before 8:30 this morning. They found 61-year-old Jan Perry Jackson, his 68-year-old wife Melissa and their 19-year-old daughter Sabrina had been shot to death.

Twenty-year-old Alexander Ken Jackson had a gunshot wound to his foot, according to a news release from Cedar Rapids Police, and was arrested late tonight after he was discharged from the hospital.