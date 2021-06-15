Estherville man found dead after motorcycle accident

An Estherville man died as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in rural Emmet County over the weekend.

According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 64-year-old Michael Schubert was eastbound on a county road, when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway and entered the road ditch. Schubert had been reported missing to authorities around 3:30 p.m. Sunday after not returning from a motorcycle ride the day before.

An investigation into his disappearance was then initiated and shortly after 10:38 p.m., the accident scene was discovered in some tall grass by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and the matter remains under investigation.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)