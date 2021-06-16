Eastern Iowa boy safe after Amber Alert

An eastern Iowa boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert last night is now reported safe.

Authorities issued the alert about 9 PM saying the boy was abducted from the Jackson County town of Baldwin in the afternoon.

Within two hours of the alert being issued, it was cancelled.

The boy, identified as five-year-old Abel Lee Keil, was found in Anamosa.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the two people initially accused in the abduction are: the boy’s father, 46-year-old Jeremy Keil and 35-year-old Amy Burick.

Reports say Keil heard the Amber Alert, called the sheriff’s office and voluntarily came in for questioning.

It appears there’s a misunderstanding about custody rights.