A Webster County woman is dead after an accident involving a bicycle and a truck Tuesday in Fort Dodge.

Around 9:30 Tuesday morning the Fort Dodge Police Dept. responded to a call that a woman on a bicycle was hit by a truck and was unresponsive. Sixty-five-year-old, Melissa Ristau of Fort Dodge was found dead on the scene.

Police say, a truck driven by 18-year-old Goldfield resident, Peyten Rasmussen, struck Ristau as she was crossing at an intersection.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)