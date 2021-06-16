Judge says Cedar Rapids man’s prison sentence makes the city safer

An eastern Iowa man with multiple prior convictions for domestic violence will serve more than nine years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nyle Brocks of Cedar Rapids pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm after being convicted of domestic violence. Statements at sentencing indicated that Brocks stole the gun and violently resisted arrest. The judge noted that Brocks had 16 prior state court convictions for violent offenses and called him both a “violent menace” and an “extreme danger.”

The judge sentenced him to 115 months in prison and said that “every day Brocks was out of circulation was a slightly safer day for society in Cedar Rapids.”