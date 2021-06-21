Body pulled from Missouri River near Decatur

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a body found in the Missouri River Sunday.

A fisherman has found the body in the Missouri River near the Ivy Island Wildlife Area on the Iowa side of the river. Decatur Fire and Rescue dispatched their rescue boat to recover the adult male body. Authorities say the body had been in the water for some time.

The body has been sent to the coroner’s office in Sioux City for an autopsy and possible cause of death.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)