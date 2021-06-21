Deputy wounded during convenience store robbery in Coggin

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a Linn County convenience store late Sunday.

A Linn County deputy responded to an alarm at the Casey’s on Highway 13 in Coggin at about 10:15 Sunday night and was shot several times. He was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment.

According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s office, the suspect fled in a van, another deputy followed the van, the van crashed on the north edge of Coggin and the suspect started running.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old Stanley Donahue of Chicago this morning.

The Casey’s store where the incident occurred has reopened this morning. The deputy is listed in stable condition.