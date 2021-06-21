Des Moines teen charged in connection with January 1, 2020 shooting

A 17-year-old Des Moines girl has been accusing of driving the get-away vehicle from a murder that happened a year and a half ago.

According to a news release issued this afternoon by Des Moines Police, two groups got into a fight at a downtown Des Moines hotel in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, 2020, but then left the area.

Investigators say the 17-year-old girl then drove herself and four friends to confront the opposing group and, shortly before 4 a.m., the girl’s friends got out of the car, walked to a house and one of them fired several gunshots, killing a 14-year-old boy.

Police say the 17-year-old girl then drove the group away from the scene. She’s been charged with first degree murder. Des Moines Police say more arrests are expected.