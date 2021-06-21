Former Cedar Rapids hospital worker sentenced for logging into ex-boyfriend’s medical records

A former Cedar Rapids hospital employee has been fined a thousand dollars and sentenced to five years of probation for what the judge described as “weaponizing” her ex-boyfriend’s medical records.

Forty-one-year-old Jennifer Lynne Bacor, who now lives in Las Vegas, was a patient care technician at a Cedar Rapids hospital where her former boyfriend was treated in 2017. Bacor admits she used her login credentials to look at her ex’s health data several times, even though he was not one of her patients.

She shared the image of one of his injuries with someone else. That person then used Facebook messenger to send the image to the ex-boyfriend and others — along with taunting emojis and text, according to prosecutors.