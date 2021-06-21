Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/21/21

Class 4A
1. Pleasant Valley (14-0)
2. Dowling Catholic(18-2)
3. Johnston (18-3)
4. Ankeny (14-6)
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-3)
6. Iowa City High (17-5)
7. Dubuque Hempstead (16-3)
8. Waukee (13-7)
9. Norwalk (18-1)
10. Davenport West (15-2)
Others:
Indianola (16-5); Ottumwa (18-5); Sioux City East (18-4); Southeast Polk (12-9); Urbandale (12-8)
Class 3A
1. Marion (17-3)
2. Wahlert Catholic (15-6)
3. Central Dewitt (15-5)
4. Gilbert (10-5)
5. Grinnell (16-3)
6. Solon (16-6)
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-7)
8. Waverly-Shell Rock (16-2)
9. Assumption (12-9)
10. Webster City (13-1)
Others:
Ballard (10-6); Boone (12-5); MOC-Floyd Valley (15-2); Ft. Madison (14-3); Winterset (11-6)
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (15-5)
2. Roland-Story (15-4)
3. Dyersville Beckman (13-6)
4. Panorama (11-4)
5. Des Moines Christian (15-5)
6. Dike-New Hartford (14-4)
7. Mid-Prairie (11-4)
8. Underwood (14-2)
9. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (14-4)
10. Estherville Lincoln Central (11-2)
Others:
Cascade (11-6); Jesup (13-2); Spirit Lake (9-4); West Lyon (9-4); West Marshall (16-5)
Class 1A
1. Newman Catholic (18-1)
2. North Linn (19-1)
3. Remsen St. Mary’s (14-2)
4. Council Bluffs St. Albert (17-5)
5. Don Bosco (12-4)
6. Kingsley-Pierson (17-2)
7. CAM (Anita) (15-3)
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (16-4)
9. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (14-4)
10. New London (14-0)
Others:
Ankeny Christian (17-1); Highland (11-4); Janesville (9-2); Kee (19-5); Tri-Center, Neola (15-1)