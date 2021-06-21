Seven arrested in Clay Central-Everly school burglary

Five adults and two juveniles have been charged with a burglary that happened on the evening of June 8th at the former Clay Central-Everly school.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests this week. Three 19-year-olds from Spencer have been arrested and face burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges. A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old from Sioux City have been charged with trespassing.

Investigators say a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy from Spencer were also involved and they face burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)