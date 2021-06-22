DCI helping with search for missing Creston man

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping Creston Police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office in the disappearance of Creston Man.

The DCI says 58-year-old Tim Fechter was last seen in the early morning hours Sunday at a residence in Creston. The DCI says circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Fechter along with his known medical conditions have them actively attempting to locate him — but there is no known or ongoing threat to the public.

Fechter is a white male, approximately 5-11 and 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and multiple tattoos on each hand and arm. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, camouflage cargo shorts, and green high tops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Law Enforcement Center at 641-782-8402.