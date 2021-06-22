Drought showing up in crop conditions

Weekend rains were welcome — but the latest U.S.D.A. report shows the drought impact is showing in Iowa’s crops.

Farmers reported the corn leaves curling and ground cracking in some areas of the state from the heat. The U.S.D.A. report shows the corn condition is rated 56 percent good to excellent — a drop of seven percentage points from last week.

Soybean emergence was 96 percent complete, one week ahead of the five-year average. The soybeans were rated at 57 percent good to excellent — which is a four percent drop from the prior week.