Webster City man sentenced to 50 years on murder coviction

A convicted killer from north-central Iowa is facing a lengthy prison sentence and is ordered to pay a $150,000 civil fine.

Thirty-four-year-old Webster City resident Zackery Bassett was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday, after he was convicted in February of second-degree murder.

Bassett was found guilty in the 2018 murder of his former girlfriend Andrea Sokolowski. The February trial lasted two weeks and the jury deliberated for just four hours before finding Bassett guilty.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)