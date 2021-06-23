Man found dead inside burned home near Batavia

A 66-year-old man was found dead inside a burned home in southeast Iowa.

Jefferson County officials say a “good Samaritan” called 9-1-1 just before 5:30 Tuesday morning to report a house in a rural area near Batavia was on fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. The resident of the home, David Headley, was located in the remains of the structure and an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

Several surviving dogs were recovered from the scene of the fire.

(By Steve Smith, KMCD, Fairfield)