Second man reaches plea deal in Sioux City murder case

A second person charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting that claimed the life of a Sioux City girl has agreed to a plea bargain in Woodbury County District Court.

Twenty-year-old Christopher Morales pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. in the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis. Morales was originally charged with first-degree murder, and in the plea hearing admitting to firing at the home where Kritis was attending a party.

“I discharged my weapon and I injured a couple of people,” Morales told the judge and said he fired the weapon nine or ten times. Morales agreed to a 50-year sentence on the second-degree murder charge and another five years on the reckless use of firearms counts to be served consecutively.

He will serve 35 years before he is eligible for parole, with sentencing set for June 30th. Another man, Anthony Bauer, also accepted a plea deal on a second-degree murder charge.

Christopher’s brother Carlos Morales, is set to go to trial on August 24th.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)