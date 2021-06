The state unemployment rate increased slightly in May as more people entered the job market.

The rate bumped up to 3.9% in May from the 3.8% in April. Iowa Workforce Development says the total number of Iowans in the workforce increased by 6,500, while the number people with a job increased by 5,000 in May.

The unemployment rate one year ago in May during the height of the pandemic was 8.3%.