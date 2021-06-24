Group seeks new method for electing Floyd County supervisors

A Floyd County group known as the Coalition for Better County Government has filed a lawsuit seeking a special election to determine how the county elects its supervisors.

The lawsuit was filed after the group attempted to present a petition to the Floyd County Auditor’s Office on June 1 with more than 1,100 signatures on it asking for the special election. Right now Floyd County uses a voting option that allows all of the county to vote for each supervisor.

The coalition’s petition asks voters if they would instead divide the county into three districts, with voters in that district voting only for the supervisor living in that district. The Floyd County Board of Supervisors on June 7 voted 3-0 to reject the petition.

An attorney representing the Coalition for Better County Government says that petition language is not required on every page of the document that has signatures.

(By Brian Fancher, KLMJ, Hampton)