Sudbury to lead Iowa State track and field and cross country

Jeremy Sudbury has been named Iowa State’s Director of Track & Field and Cross Country. Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard made the announcement Friday morning.

“Jeremy is the perfect person to assume the directorship of our track & field and cross country programs as we continue to build on our positive momentum,” Pollard said. “He has recruited and trained some of our most outstanding individuals and was instrumental in our programs becoming highly successful at the national level. As a long-time assistant at Iowa State, he is familiar with our current team, incoming recruits, the Big 12 and campus. It will be a seamless transition and I’m excited to see where he takes our women’s and men’s programs.”

Sudbury has served as an assistant coach at Iowa State since 2013 and during that time the program has taken home four Big 12 team titles. The ISU men have run to four-straight top-10 finishes at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity that Jamie Pollard and Calli Sanders have given my family and I,” Sudbury said. “I am also thankful to Martin Smith for his mentorship, as it has prepared me for this position. I am confident the transition will be seamless and my staff and I will be able to build off the successes we have had the past eight years. The resources and support at ISU are incredible for the track and field program to be positioned as a Big 12 and national contender. I am committed to make my vision for our current and future student-athletes a reality.”