Denison woman sentenced to prison in credit union embezzlement

One of the women involved in an embezzlement scheme that left a Denison Credit Union insolvent will spend three years in prison.

Fifty-three-year-old Brenda Jensen of Denison pleaded guilty to credit union embezzlement — admitting she helped embezzle $1.5 million from the Consumer Credit Union in a six-year period. The credit union serves Crawford, Carrol, Shelby, Ida, Monona, Sac, and Harrison counties.

Jensen was the head teller, and helped her sister Janine Keim who was the CEO, cover up the theft. Jensen was ordered to pay more than $1.4 million in restitution.

Keim pleaded guilty to lying to auditors — and her sentencing date has not yet been set.