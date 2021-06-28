Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/28/21

Class 4A
1. Johnston (24-3)
2. Pleasant Valley (19-2)
3. Ankeny (19-6)
4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (23-3)
5. Dowling Catholic(19-5)
6. Norwalk (23-1)
7. Iowa City High (21-7)
8. Waukee (18-10)
9. Sioux City East (23-4)
10. Dubuque Hempstead (18-5)
Others:
Davenport West (16-5); Indianola (18-8); Ottumwa (23-5); Urbandale (14-12)
Class 3A
1. Marion (19-3)
2. Wahlert Catholic (19-6)
3. Davenport Assumption (17-10)
4. Grinnell (19-5)
5. Gilbert (13-7)
6. Solon (18-7)
7. Cedar Rapids Xaxier(16-9)
8. Central Dewitt (15-7)
9. Webster City (16-1)
10. Ft. Madison (16-4)
Others:
Ballard (14-8); Boone (14-7); Decorah (18-4); MOC-Floyd Valley (19-3); North Polk (14-7)
Class 2A
1. Roland-Story (19-4)
2. Van Meter (17-7)
3. Dyersville Beckman(16-8)
4. Panorama (14-4)
5. Des Moines Christian (19-5)
6. Underwood (17-2)
7. Mid-Prairie (13-5)
8. Estherville Lincoln Central (15-3)
9. Dike-New Hartford (18-5)
10. Jesup (16-2)
Others:
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (16-5); Carroll Kuemper (14-4); Spirit Lake (10-5); West Lyon (12-4); West Marshall (19-7)
Class 1A
1. Newman Catholic (23-1)
2. North Linn (25-1)
3. Remsen St. Mary’s(16-3)
4. Kingsley-Pierson (19-2)
5. St. Albert (20-7)
6. Don Bosco (15-4)
7. CAM (Anita) (18-3)
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (17-5)
9. New London (17-0)
10. Tri-Center (Neola) (19-1)
Others:
Ankeny Christian (18-1); Janesville (12-2); Martensdale-St. Mary’s (16-5); Newell-Fonda (14-5); South Winneshiek (18-5)