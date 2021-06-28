Stolen vehicle’s computer shut down to end multi-county chase

Three people from central Iowa face multiple charges after a chase involving a vehicle reported stolen from Adventureland ended in Wapello County.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received word of Mahaska County authorities pursuing a stolen vehicle on Highway 63 around 5:26 Wednesday afternoon. The car was stopped west of Ottumwa after the vehicle’s onboard computer system was shut down. Three occupants attempted to flee on foot and two women were captured without incident. The third subject, a male, was located in a bean field a couple of hours later and taken into custody.

Eighteen-year-old Rondjja Martin of Windsor Heights, 20-year-old Beyonce Davis of Clive, and 20-year-old Joseph Kelly of Des Moines were each charged with first-degree theft and interference with official acts. Kelly was also charged with ongoing criminal conduct, harassment of public officers and employees, and criminal trespass.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)