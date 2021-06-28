Swea City man charged with manslaughter in neighbor’s death

A 51-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of his neighbor in Swea City.

Court documents indicate there was a verbal fight between 41-year-old Casey Tobin and his neighbor, 51-year-old Robert Dwaine Laverty, on April 3rd that eventually turned physical. The documents allege Tobin was intoxicated and he hit Laverty several times. Eyewitnesses told investigators Laverty struck back at Tobin, hitting him in the face, and Tobin fell backward and hit his head on the curb. Tobin died three days later.

Laverty has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)