Benefit concert to raise money for Xavior Harrelson reward fund

There’s a benefit concert in Grinnell tonight to raise money for the reward fund for information about a missing 11-year-old boy. Xavior Harrelson of Montezuma was reported missing in late May.

The benefit concert at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds starts at 7 p.m. “We just want to bring Xavior home,” says Tina Goff, part of the “Finding Xavior Harrelson” Faeebook group..

Goff says country singer Adam Whitehead of Marshalltown was instrumental in putting the concert together.

“Adam had mentioned that he was interested in helping us in the effort to find Xavior Harrelson,” Goff says, “and we thought the best way to do that was to put together this reward benefit.”

There’s a silent auction as well as music from Whitehead and Hunter Mason, a singer and piano player from Ottumwa. Organizers are asking concert-goers to wear orange tonight.

“Xavior’s favorite color is orange,” Goff says, “so we really want just to show Xavior we care and are coming out for him, to bring him home.”

All the proceeds from the concert will go to the reward fund for information on Xavior’s whereabouts. The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the reward fund has now reached more than $22,000.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)