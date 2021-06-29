Rain helps improve crop conditions

The U.S.D.A. crop report finds the rain last week was helpful –but more moisture is needed.

The report shows the amounts of rain varied widely with northwest Iowa still reporting more than two-thirds of its topsoil moisture short to very short. While the districts in the southern one-third of Iowa rated 60 % or more of subsoil moisture at adequate to surplus levels.

The condition of the corn crop improved slightly — up to 60% in good to excellent condition compared to 56% last week. Soybean emergence is now complete — with 58% percent of the soybeans rated in good to excellent condition — a one-percent increase from last week.