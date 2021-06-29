Senator Grassley discusses airplane mask mandate

Iowans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for months are still required to wear masks on public transportation, including on planes, trains, and buses.

Some Republicans in the U.S. Senate are calling on the CDC to drop that mask requirement, which extends to airports, train stations, and bus stations.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley wasn’t part of the initial group but says he agrees with their reasoning.

Grassley says, “When you get 70% of the people having one shot and things are slowing down dramatically, I think it’s reached the point where it’s kind of ridiculous to be wearing masks.” Grassley, who tested positive for COVID late last year but was not afflicted with symptoms, says he’s fully vaccinated and he will continue to comply with the federal guidelines.

“As long as they have the rule, I’m going to wear a mask,” Grassley says. “I’m not going to fight with the airlines or the airports so I wear my mask and I’m going to do what I can to make sure things are civil in the process.”

The state health department says 45% of Iowans are fully vaccinated for coronavirus, while 64% of Iowans have gotten at least one shot. The CDC reports about 42% of all Americans are fully vaccinated and 54% have had at least one shot. It’s very unlikely President Biden’s goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4th will be reached.