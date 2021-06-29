UPS moving into new $10.2 million facility at Eastern Iowa Airport

A new, $10.2 million cargo facility at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids has officially opened.

United Parcel Service has signed a 10-year lease on the nearly 40-thousand square facility and will use it to sort and distribute UPS packages. UPS has been operating at the Cedar Rapids airport since 1983. It will be moving out of a facility that’s about one-fifth the size of the new cargo handling area.

Construction on the new facility on the west side of the Eastern Iowa Airport began in 2019 and was financed with state and federal grants as well as money from the Cedar Rapids airport’s commission.