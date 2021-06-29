West Union man sentenced to federal prison on meth charge

A northeast Iowa man who sexually assaulted a woman after giving her methamphetamine will spend more than 18 years in federal prison.

Fifty-six-year-old Herman Lee Ronnfeldt from West Union pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court information showed a search of Ronnfeldt’s apartment in West Union in late 2018 turned up more than 80 grams of meth.

Witnesses testified at sentencing that Ronnfeldt regularly distributed methamphetamine to people at his apartment — and in one case Ronnfeldt distributed meth to a woman that caused her to feel ill. He then sexually assaulted her.

Ronnefeldt was sentenced to 224 months in prison.