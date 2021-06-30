Concert raises $5,000 for reward fund for info on missing Montezuma boy

About 200 people attended a concert in Grinnell last night to help raise money for the reward fund for Xavior Harrelson of Montezuma, who’s been missing since May 27.

Joy VanLandschoot of Brooklyn is the organizer of Mollie’s Movement, a group that helps locate missing people. She says over $5,000 was raised.

“I didn’t have a specific number I was expecting, but any amount is wonderful to bring awareness for finding Xavior,” she says.

Last night’s tally would raise the reward fund to more than $30,000 for information on finding Xavior.

“We haven’t heard anything,” Vanlandschoot says. “We just hope that this will get tips in…or someone will see Xavior or remember something.”

A representative of the missing boy’s family read a statement during the concert, describing Xavior as “helpful, kind, funny and always happy” and thanking people helping in the search.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)