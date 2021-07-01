Woman sentenced to prison for vandalizing Dakota Access Pipeline

A Des Moines woman who pleaded guilty to damaging the Dakota Access Pipeline was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jessica Reznicek admitted to damaging and attempting to damage the pipeline using a cutting torch and fires near the pipeline and construction equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties in 2016. Reznicek and another woman, Ruby Montoya, said they wanted to stop the pipeline to prevent damage to waterways from a potential oil spill.

Reznicek was also ordered to pay restitution of nearly $3.2 million to the pipeline company. Montoya will be sentenced at a later date.

The two women admitted to vandalizing the pipeline outside the offices of the Iowa Utilities Board in 2017.