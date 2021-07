A suspicious death is under investigation in southwest Iowa.

The Iowa DCI and Sheriff’s officials in Adair County are conducting an investigation into the death of an adult found in the southeast corner of Adair County on Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered alongside a rural road.

Authorities said there is no known threat to the public associated with the discovery. No additional information is being released at this time.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)