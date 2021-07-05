Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 7/5/21

Class 4A
1. Pleasant Valley (23-2)
2. Ankeny (23-6)
3. Johnston (27-5)
4. Dowling Catholic (24-6)
5. Sioux City East (29-4)
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie (26-6)
7. Dubuque Hempstead (22-7)
8. Norwalk (26-3)
9. Ottumwa (27-5)
10.Iowa City High (24-10)
Others:
Davenport West (20-5); Indianola (21-9); Southeast Polk (17-14); Urbandale (18-14); Waukee (19-13)
Class 3A
1. Marion (24-4)
2. Grinnell (24-5)
3. Gilbert (18-7)
4. Solon (22-8)
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (20-11)
6. Dubuque Wahlert (23-9)
7. Davenport Assumption (19-12)
8. Webster City (20-1)
9. Fort Madison (21-4)
10.Boone (16-9)
Others:
Ballard (16-9); Dallas Center-Grimes (15-12); Decorah (22-5); MOC-Floyd Valley (22-4); North Polk (17-8)
Class 2A (Final ranking)
1. Roland-Story (23-5)
2. Van Meter (22-7)
3. Panorama (19-4)
4. Mid-Prairie (16-6)
5. Des Moines Christian (22-6)
6. Underwood (19-3)
7. Estherville Lincoln Central (17-4)
8. Jesup (20-3)
9. Dike-New Hartford (22-6)
10.Dyersville Beckman (16-14)
Others:
Camanche (17-6); Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (20-5); Carroll Kuemper (17-6); West Lyon (15-4); West Marshall (21-9)
Class 1A (Final ranking)
1. Newman Catholic (28-1)
2. North Linn (28-4)
3. Remsen St. Mary’s (20-3)
4. St. Albert (24-8)
5. Kingsley-Pierson (22-3)
6. Don Bosco (19-4)
7. New London (19-1)
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (20-8)
9. CAM (Anita) (21-4)
10.Tri-Center (23-1)
Others:
Ankeny Christian (23-2); Kee (26-9); Martensdale-St. Mary’s (18-5); Newell-Fonda (16-6); South Winneshiek (23-8)