Davenport man sentenced to 12 years for witness tampering

A Davenport man has been sentenced to a dozen years in prison after pleading guilty to witness tampering.

Thirty-five-year-old Stephen Wayne Toliver admits he hit a woman with a gun so hard she was knocked unconscious. In a plea agreement, Toliver admits he made false accusations against the victim’s family members, prompting investigations by Dubuque Police and state social workers that ultimately cleared the family of any wrong-doing.

According to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office, Toliver also sent a threatening letter to the woman he assaulted.