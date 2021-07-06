Ernst met with Iowa soldiers serving in Kosovo, Germany, Belgium

Senator Joni Ernst was in Europe this weekend, meeting with U.S. military commanders and Iowans who’re deployed overseas.

Ernst spent the 4th of July with Iowa National Guard soldiers deployed in Kosovo. Ernst met with Kosovo’s president and other government officials on Saturday. On Friday, Ernst met with Iowans who’re in the Army and serving in Germany and Belgium.

Ernst got to Europe last Thursday and her first meeting was in Germany with the head of U.S. military operations in Africa. On Friday in Belgium, she met with the Supreme Allied Commander of U.S. military operations in Europe.

Ernst is a former Iowa National Guard commander and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

(Photos courtesy of Senator Ernst’s office.)