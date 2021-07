A holiday weekend boat crash in central Iowa sent five people to the hospital.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the pleasure boat hit a pillar of the Mile Long Bridge at Saylorville Lake north of Des Moines about 6 o’clock Monday night. After impact, the boat flipped, dumping all five passengers into the lake.

All five were hurt though deputies say none of their injuries were life-threatening. The Iowa DNR is looking into the accident and has not yet said whether alcohol was a factor.