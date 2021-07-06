Police departments get hundreds of fireworks calls during weekend

Several cities report their police departments got hundreds of fireworks-related calls this weekend.

Cedar Rapids reported 11 fires attributed to fireworks use through the weekend. Des Moines police reported 569 calls about fireworks, and officers issued two citations — including one to a man who was also arrested for public intoxication.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure says his department saw a drop in calls compared to last year. He says they’ve had 383 complaints since June 1st, which compares to 504 complaints last year.

McClure says they issued 15 fireworks citations in that same time period for things like shooting off fireworks outside the allotted time or reckless use. “This weekend we had to cite someone for reckless use of fireworks after their fireworks tipped over and launched into a neighbor’s yard and lit their AC unit on fire,” McClure says.

He says they will be keeping an eye out for those who might still have some fireworks left to shoot. “Now that the 4th is passed, if someone’s caught discharging fireworks, they could face a $250 fine,” McClure says. “If you discharge them in a street, public park or alleyway or something like that — you could face a $500 fine.”

Sioux City allows the use of fireworks from July 3rd through July 4th from the hours of 1:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)