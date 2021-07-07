Marshalltown Veterans Home one of two with COVID outbreaks

The Iowa Veterans Home is still battling COVID-19 and staffing shortages. The state’s largest long-term health facility is one of two facilities in the state listed on the outbreak list per the state’s COVID-19 website.

Acting Commandant Penny Cutler-Bermudez, responding to a report in the Iowa-based Bleeding Heartland blog, says that while two residents who recently died in the IVH COVID unit, their deaths were related to other significant health concerns and were not COVID-related.

Cutler-Bermudez says the facility has had seven residents with the virus during the outbreak, but five of the seven have returned to their home unit. Cutler-Bermudez, who is also IVH’s Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, says while staffing is a challenge, the facility continues to be rated five stars.

The other long-term care facility listed classified as being in an outbreak as of Wednesday morning is Marian Home in Webster County.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown/Veterans Home photo)