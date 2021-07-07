Officials release the names of man and woman found dead at state park

Authorities have released the names of the man and woman found dead inside a vehicle at a state park in eastern Iowa last weekend.

An obituary posted online indicates 27-year-old Courtney Lynn Rhodes and 31-year-old Cody Michael Rhodes were married. The obituary for Courtney Rhodes lists her address as Gladbrook and describes her as a loving mother of two children.

Courtney and Michael Rhodes were found dead Saturday inside a vehicle parked at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area in rural Linn County.

An Iowa Department of Public Safety news release indicates autopsies have been conducted, but the cause and manner of the couple’s deaths have not been determined.