Marshalltown Middle School teacher charged with sexual exploitation

For the second time in a week, a teacher in the Marshalltown Community School District has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Adam Edgington turned himself into Marshalltown Police on the charge yesterday. The 42-year-old English teacher at Miller Middle School is accused of starting a relationship with a 13-year-old student.

Edgington was released pending a court appearance on Monday. A statement from the school district says Edgington has been placed on administrative leave.

This is the second arrest of a district employee on the charge of sexual exploitation in recent days. Marshalltown High School instructor Mark Esquivel was arrested on June 30th on the same charge.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown/Marhsalltown PD photo,)