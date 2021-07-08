Missing Webster County woman and son found safe

A Webster County woman and her boy are home safe. Twenty-five-year-old Maria Towne and her three-year-old son Nylez Styler Towne of Moorland were reported missing July 1st.

A family member posted on social media saying the boy had been originally turned over to DHS early Wednesday morning but by late Wednesday morning was safe with his family.

The family member went on to say, “I hope Maria gets the help she needs.” The post then commended the Gowrie Police Department for its help.

The Gowrie PD issued an update Wednesday confirming both the mother and son were found safe and they thanked the public for their assistance.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)