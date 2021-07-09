Miller-Meeks praises Iowa election law changes

Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is hailing a new state law that shortened Iowa’s early voting period and shaved an hour off Election Day voting.

The law reduced county auditors’ authority to make some election-related decisions and limits who can handle absentee ballots.

“Thank goodness Iowa changed election law or updated and modernized their election law both in 2019 and in 2020 and in 2021 and you’ve done the right things,” Miller-Meeks said last night at an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser in her hometown of Ottumwa.

Miller-Meeks won her race for Iowa’s second district congressional seat by just six votes. In late June told a crowd in Davenport she had been “cheated down” to that margin in the district-wide recount. Last night, Miller-Meeks took issue with how some county auditors handled tabulation errors, but she said Iowans can trust the final certified result.

“I don’t think that there was fraud in this election,” Miller-Meeks said. “I think that Iowans can be confident of election integrity and they can be confident of the process.”

A lawsuit filed on behalf of the League of United Latin American Citizens is challenging the election changes Republican Governor Kim Reynolds approved this spring, arguing the new law restricts nearly every form of voting Iowans used in 2020.

(By Iowa Public Radio’s Kate Payne; Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson also contributed to this story.)