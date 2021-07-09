Two from Wyoming die following Adair County accident Wednesday

Two people have died after being hurt in an accident this week in southwest Iowa’s Adair County.

Officials with the Iowa State Patrol on Friday morning said two passengers in a car that crashed into the trailer of a semi Wednesday evening on eastbound Interstate 80 west of Adair died at a hospital in Des Moines.

They were identified as 85-year-old Harold Willey and 68-year-old Faye Frolic, both of Rock Springs, Wyoming. The car, a 2013 Toyota Camry, rear-ended a semi that was disabled on the roadway due to an accident that had occurred a few minutes earlier. The vehicle came to rest partially under the trailer of the semi.

The driver of car, 68-year-old Pamela Willey, also of Rock Springs, was injured in the crash and flown to a hospital in Des Moines. The driver of the semi was not injured. The patrol says none of the crash victims were wearing a seat belt.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)