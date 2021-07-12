Final Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 7/12/21

Class 4A (Final)
1. Pleasant Valley (29-3)
2. Ankeny (26-6)
3. Johnston (31-7)
4. Dowling Catholic (26-7)
5. Sioux City East (34-4)
6. Dubuque Hempstead (27-8)
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (29-8)
8. Urbandale (22-15)
9. Waukee (21-14)
10. Iowa City High (27-12)
Others:
Des Moines Roosevelt (26-11); Indianola (25-10); Norwalk (27-5); Ottumwa (27-8); Southeast Polk (20-16)
Class 3A (Final)
1. Marion (29-5)
2. Grinnell (27-5)
3. Gilbert (20-7)
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (22-12)
5. Dubuque Wahlert (26-9)
6. Webster City (23-1)
7. Solon (25-11)
8. Davenport Assumption (22-13)
9. Boone (19-9)
10. Decorah (26-5)
Others:
Ballard (17-11); Ft. Madison (22-7); North Polk (19-10); Storm Lake (24-5); Waverly-Shell Rock (28-6)