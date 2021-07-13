Attorneys claim new evidence is available in Mollie Tibbetts murder case

The attorneys for Cristhian Rivera are making some moves prior to his sentencing Thursday on the first-degree conviction in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Late last week, defense attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese filed a motion for a new trial, claiming new evidence was discovered–after the jury reached its verdict–that clears Bahena Rivera. Defense attorneys have also filed a writ of habeas corpus to have 45-year-old Arne Robert Maki appear in court.

Maki is currently an inmate at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility. In the fall of 2020, Maki pleaded guilty to violating a non-contact order, domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)