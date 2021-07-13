Iowa man sentenced to 40 months in prison for getting pandemic relief for fake business

A man who got federal pandemic relief through banks in Iowa and Minnesota for a non-existent business has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

Fifty-seven-year-old Donald Franklin Trosin of Armstrong, Iowa, used to live in Champlin, Minnesota. He submitted more than 20 applications for Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans for a business he claimed had 120 employees and a $5 million payroll, but Trosin didn’t operate a business.

He pleaded guilty this spring to major fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say he tried to transfer the pandemic relief he got to people in other states and countries, including China. He’s been ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution.