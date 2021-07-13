Iowa’s Wallace drafted by Toronto

Iowa redshirt junior Trenton Wallace was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 11th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday. He was the 332nd pick overall.

The left-handed pitcher from Rock Island, Illinois, is the 22nd player selected during the Rick Heller era.

Wallace pitched his way into the draft after having a breakout 2021 season. He earned two All-America distinctions – by ABCA/Rawlings (Second Team) and Collegiate Baseball (Second Team) – after going 7-1 with a 2.34 ERA with 106 strikeouts in his first season in the weekend rotation.

He also became the first Hawkeye to earn Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors, while also being named first-team all-region and first-team All-Big Ten. His 106 strikeouts over 13 starts are the second-most in a single-season in school history, trailing only Jim Magrane’s 110 strikeouts in 1999.