Witnesses say argument led to pedestrian hit-and-run in Rock Valley

A northwest Iowa man wanted for what witnesses described as a hit-and-run has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly driving over someone in Rock Valley early Sunday morning.

Police say their investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle and the pedestrian had gotten into an argument. Police allege the argument continued into the street when the pedestrian confronted the driver on the side of the road. The driver backed his vehicle away from the pedestrian and then allegedly drove towards the pedestrian, striking and dragging them under the car until they were run over by the rear wheels.

The driver’s been identified as 39-year-old Jaime Martinez Montiel. He was found inside a closet at an apartment in Rock Valley. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and serious injury by vehicle. He is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Sioux County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and police are expecting more charges to be filed. The condition of the victim is unknown.

(By Mark Buss KSOU, Sioux Center)